Raisey collects best umpire award

Our columnist Ron Raisey was the recipient of a new county-wide umpiring award, which has been dedicated to the late Phil Heathcote.

Fifty-two-year-old Heathcote — a member of the Association of Suffolk Cricket Umpires and Scorers — was among the 30 victims of the Tunisian beach massacre at Sousse 18 months ago.

Following his death, it was decided by the association that a trophy should be awarded to the umpire who came top of the marks supplied by club captains each match weekend.

Raisey, whose cricket musings as an umpire in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship are featured in the Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press and Haverhill Echo during the summer months, was presented with the accolade by Heathcote’s widow and Two Counties secretary, Allison.

“It is a great honour for me to be the first winner of this trophy in memory of such a well respected man as Phil,” said Raisey.

“He was a very good umpire and we shared similar ideas as to how matches should be managed by the umpires.

“He always said that the game was all about the players, not the umpires, and that has always been my philosophy too.”

He added: “It’s always good to have a bit of banter with the players but they always know with me just how far they can go.”