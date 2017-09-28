Relegation from top division not confirmed

Haverhill could still escape demotion from Division One of the Two Counties Championship, with the league’s management committee due to discuss their final game cancellation next week, writes Hannah Dolman.

The final fixture of Haverhill’s season, a winner-takes-all match at Worlington on September 16, was embroiled in controversy when it was called off for bad weather.

It was the only Division One game to be cancelled, although all games were affected by the weather, and resulted in Worly — who went into it eight points ahead — remaining in the last safe spot in the division.

Haverhill Cricket Club said they felt disappointed by the cancellation and the loss of their chance to fight to stay up, but had no evidence to show Worly had failed to protect their pitch from the elements and had not made a formal appeal.

But they did say they had made the league aware of their concerns, by written statement.

And it has now been confirmed that the situation will be discussed at the management committee meeting on Tuesday, October 3.

Steve Isaacs, the championship results secretary, said: “There has been an email from the league chairman stating that the matter will be discussed.

“A report from the umpires panel and from Worlington Cricket Club, have both been requested.”