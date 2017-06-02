Second and third teams suffer heavy league losses

MARSHALL HATCHICK

TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION THREE

Haverhill II (69) lost to Mistley II (70-2) by eight wickets

Haverhill looked to set a competitive total but the side struggled to find traction as they suffered back- to-back defeats.

The team had hoped to put last week’s loss behind them.

Having lost the toss, and being put in to bat first, only Sam Hartshorn (25) offered any real resistance with Mistley bowler Aaron Rudkin returning the impressive figures of 6-3-12-6.

Wickets fell quickly and at regular intervals and the home side were bowled out for 69 inside 27 overs.

In reply, despite a couple of early wickets for Russ Davis, the Mistley batsmen reached their target in the 17th over and recorded a comfortable win.

n In Division Nine West, Haverhill III (130) lost to Stowmarket II (178-6), by 48 runs.

Haverhill won the toss and elected to bowl on a wicket that had a bit of moisture, due to rain earlier in the day.

An excellent display of bowling from Tom Baker gave him four wickets — with a bit more luck, he could have taken even more.

Despite this, however, the Stowmarket batsmen stuck to the task and finished their innings on a score of 178-6.

Haverhill were confident of chasing the total and a half century for Baker meant the home side were well on target.

Unfortunately, when Baker was adjudged lbw for 64 the Haverhill innings fell away quickly.

Haverhill were all out for 130 and defeated by 48 runs.