Sudbury contingent unable to inspire Suffolk to victory

UNICORNS TROPHY

QUARTER-FINAL

Berkshire (309-9)

beat Suffolk (244)

by 65 runs

Suffolk will be bidding to build on their promising start to this season’s Unicorns Championship after bowing out of the Unicorns Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

The county suffered a 65-run loss to Berkshire at Falkland CC in Newbury on Sunday to end their interest in this season’s one-day competition, after reaching the last eight for the first time in the last three years.

Berkshire amassed 309-9 off their allotted 50 overs, with Richard Morris top-scoring with 125, including 11 fours and three sixes, from just 105 deliveries.

Michael Comber was the most successful Suffolk bowler, claiming 4-64 off his 10 overs, while Jake Wakelin and Kyran Young picked up two wickets apiece.

Suffolk’s middle order trio of Mildenhall’s Ben Shepperson (53), Sudbury’s Darren Batch (37) and Comber kept Suffolk in contention.

But the loss of Tom Rash to end a 45-run partnership with Comber left the visitors on 230-6, and sparked a collapse which saw Suffolk’s last five wickets fall for just 15 runs.

Comber was seventh man out for 63 after striking eight fours and two sixes along the way.

Ex-Bury St Edmunds captain Comber said: “It was very disappointing to come this far in the competition and, as a whole group, let ourselves down a little bit today.

“I think we battled back well towards the end, but we definitely gave away too many runs in the field which eventually cost us the game.

“Obviously they played very well.

“But when we look back, one of their players scored 125 so for us to win the game we needed one of our top five or six to do the same job and go all the way through.

“It was a very good wicket and a very fast outfield, but I think we just lost wickets in clusters at awkward stages.”

Suffolk now turn their attentions to the three-day format and a trip to face Northumberland, starting on Sunday at South Northumberland CC (11am).

Rain ruined Suffolk’s opening fixture against Buckinghamshire at Bury St Edmunds, when the final day was washed-out.

It means the match was abandoned as a draw with the visitors still trailing Suffolk’s first-innings total by 42 runs with only five second-innings wickets intact.

Suffolk will travel north without Batch, who cannot commit to three-day fixtures, plus the unavailable duo of Young and Jack Beaumont.

But 16-year-old batsman Alex Oxley of Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury all-rounder James Poulson have both been called up.