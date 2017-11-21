Suffolk searching for a new professional as Mickleburgh relinquishes role

Suffolk CCC are searching for a new professional after award-winning batsman Jaik Mickleburgh confirmed he will not be able to commit to the whole of the 2018 Minor Counties season.

Mickleburgh, who scored 815 runs at an average of 116.43 to win the Wilfred Rhodes Trophy, which is made annually to the batsman with the highest average in the Minor Counties Championship, has just started a new job.

He has been appointed as professional cricket coach at Brentwood School, which will limit his availability for both club side Copdock & Old Ipswichian and Suffolk in the first half of the season.

The 27-year-old, who signed for Suffolk last season after being released by Essex, has left the door open for a return by saying he will still play for Suffolk if required.

Mickleburgh said: “I would love to say I am available for all the games as I was last year when I was able to train as though I was still playing and felt that I was at my best as often as I could be.

“As a professional you want to be the best player and you practise like that whether you are playing on a Saturday or a Sunday.

“However, if someone comes along who Suffolk feel can potentially offer what I did last season they may want to go down that route as I won’t be able to commit like I did last season.

“Working at the school is now my No.1 commitment and what I don’t want to do is mess people around so that one week I am in the team and then the next week I am out.

“But if they don’t get anyone and I am available and playing then I see myself as a Suffolk player, the same as with Copdock, and I will do my best to contribute as well as if not more so than last season.”

Mickleburgh, who is taking his Level 3 coaching course, said of his new role: “When you finish playing you want to give as much back as you can.

“If I can turn a decent player into a very good player then it is all worthwhile. Hopefully I can help to produce a future Essex player.”