Teenager’s debut one of the positives for Haverhill

Haverhill Cricket Club captain Adam Dellar says the first-team debut of teenage bowler Harry Harding was one of many positives to take from their opening day defeat to Hadleigh, writes Alex Moss.

The Manor Road-based outfit got their new Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One campaign under way last weekend, losing by three wickets against their Suffolk rivals.

But despite starting their season with a loss, captain Dellar insists his side can take plenty of positives heading into their first home game of 2017, against Woolpit, on Saturday (1pm).

“It was a close match against Hadleigh and we batted extremely well,” Dellar said.

“Just a few basic errors cost us really, a couple of dropped catches in their innings, but there were lots of positives.

“Harry Harding has been performing well and he deserved his call-up to the first team.

“At 16 years old, he’s our youngest player in the team, but he showed no fear when he bowled against Hadleigh and I hope he carries on doing well.”