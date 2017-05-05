too early in season to panic about losses yet

Haverhill Cricket Club should not panic despite their 2017 Two Counties campaign starting with two losses, captain Adam Dellar has said.

Haverhill are bottom of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One table following their first two matches against Hadleigh and Woolpit.

But the team’s captain has insisted he is not too concerned, with a very young side who are gaining invaluable experience every time they play.

“I don’t think those first two results necessarily reflect our ability,” he said.

“It was disastrous on Saturday against Woolpit, we just got outplayed completely.

“But we are a young side —very young — and it was always going to be a tough season.

“We knew that going in, and team morale is really high. We know that we are learning each game and we are realistic, we’re not expecting to win the league this year.”

Dellar is the second oldest player at 26, with Chris Palmer the only player older than him at 27.

“Because of our youth, we can be quite inconsistent in the way we play and that’s something we need to work on”, he added.

“We need to apply ourselves and I don’t think we did against Woolpit, we didn’t really turn up and it showed.

“Our performance the week earlier against Hadleigh was better, we were disappointed not to do more.

“But Woolpit will probably finish in the top three at least, that game was always going to be tough to get anything from.

“So no-one is being negative.”

The skipper admitted Woolpit had given his men a bit of a lesson and one key aspect the team were now working on was playing the full 50 overs available.

“We all got ourselves out pretty much,” he said.

“That was disappointing, and something we will be working on.

“We have to keep ourselves in the game longer, that’s the key message from last week’s game.

“We did this against Hadleigh, played the full 50 overs, and this is what we want to see in future games.

“And we need a better plan on how to do this.”

He said the team were also missing three first-team members in Callum Brunning and Josh Ruthven, who had returned to university, while youngster Ben Wilkins is out with an injured shoulder.

“We do have a slightly weakened side going into our next game against Witham (1pm) which doesn’t help”, he revealed.

“So I can’t give you a confirmed team yet because of this. Things are quite changeable at the moment.

“Whatever happens though, we need to just keep going and hope to pick up some results as we go. I’m confident we can.”

