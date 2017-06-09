Tough task for Haverhill

It has been two years since Haverhill Cricket Club were last able to overcome Braintree, according to captain Adam Dellar.

But he also believes his side are capable of changing that this year.

“We got close last weekend against Wivenhoe,” he said. “A side that are third in the league and will probably finish near the top.

“It was a good, enjoyable game and the high quality bodes well for a game against Braintree this Saturday.

“They are at the bottom of the league, so it’s a really big game. One of our biggest games in terms of points.

“A win could see us mid-table and with a little bit of breathing room for the first time.

“But I’m aware that we are inconsistent, which is one of the problems of a young team. Our bowlers are on form, we aren’t relying on just one or two for wickets.”

He said that Anthony Phillips would not be available due to other commitments.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting, and hopefully dry, weekend of cricket,” Dellar added.