Vital victory a massive boost for survival bid

Haverhill Cricket Club’s bid to avoid relegation from Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One was boosted at the weekend with a 10-run victory at Coggeshall.

Chris Palmer hit 67 and David Humphrey 56 as Haverhill scored 237 for the loss of five wickets.

Palmer took three wickets for 25 as Coggeshall were dismissed for 227, Haverhill collecting 20 points from the game.

Haverhill are now sixth from bottom, 30 points clear of second-bottom Hadleigh, with three games left.

Haverhill are home to Worlington on Saturday.