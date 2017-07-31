Westley adds crucial runs to England’s victory

Tom Westley helped England to return to winning ways against South Africa at The Kia Oval.

After good form with the bat in the County Championship for Essex helped to earn him a first ever Test call-up, Westley, who has made one appearance for Mildenhall this season, scored 25 runs during the first innings on Thursday.

The former Weston Colville player followed that up on Sunday with an important half-century (59 off 119 balls) as England looked to bat the tourists out of the game.

Today’s fifth and final day of action saw England requiring six wickets for victory, which they duly sealed by a 239-run margin, thanks largely to a hat-trick from spinner Moeen Ali.

England now hold a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series, which concludes at Old Trafford, starting on Friday (August 4).