Westley helps England to end their long wait

Tom Westley helped England to record their first home Test series win over South Africa since 1998 earlier this week.

The Mildenhall and Essex batsman was not quite as impressive as during his debut appearance last time out at The Kia Oval, where he scored a crucial half-century.

Nevertheless, in the first innings at Old Trafford, he scored a patient 29 off 88 balls before falling to the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Westley only managed to score nine runs in the second innings, but he did catch a lofted shot from Rabada as England bowled out the tourists for 202, wrapping up a 177-run win and a 3-1 series triumph.

The number three batsman will now be hoping he has done enough to convince the selectors he should retain his place for the Test series against West Indies, which starts later this month.