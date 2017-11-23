Wicket keeper returns to boost boyhood club’s chances

Cricketer Luke Youngs has said he can’t wait to make his return to Haverhill colours next season, writes Hannah Dolman.

The 24-year-old wicket keeper from Haverhill has been at East Anglian Premier League side Mildenhall for the last two seasons, but last week agreed to return to the club he first played cricket for.

During Mildenhall’s 2016 promotion-winning campaign, Youngs scored 398 runs at an average of 44.22, as well as taking 12 catches.

However, he made just two appearances last term as the Wamil Way-based outfit had a campaign of consolidation in the top flight.

He is now back with his boyhood club, though, as they set about making an immediate return to Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship following last season’s relegation.

He said he was ‘gutted’ to see the club demoted to Division Two at the end of last season and was keen to help boost the club’s future prospects.

“They didn’t deserve to go down I didn’t think,” the health care practitioner said.

“They were so unlucky on a number of occasions and the final game being called off was hard to take.

“I want to see the club challenging in Division One and I’m behind (club captain) Adam Dellar’s plan to come straight back up.

“And I feel it’s really important to help bring them back up, it means a lot to me.”