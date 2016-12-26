Woolpit to stage Minor Counties clash

Woolpit Cricket Club will stage a Minor Counties match for the first time next season.
The club’s Rectory Lane ground has been chosen as the venue for Suffolk’s final Unicorns KO Trophy one-day group fixture, against Bedfordshire, on Sunday, May 21.
Suffolk County Cricket Association Secretary Toby Pound revealed the news at the county’s annual general meeting, held at Martlesham.
He said: “Congratulations to Woolpit for agreeing to host this fixture, a testament to their hard work over recent seasons in creating facilities suitable for Unicorns cricket.”
Ipswich School, which will host Suffolk’s other home fixture in next season’s competition, and Bury St Edmunds CC have been used as the county’s two one-day venues in recent years.
Due to the close proximity of Suffolk’s opening Unicorns Championship match of the season, against Buckinghamshire, starting on June 4, Bury St Edmunds CC were unable to stage both fixtures.
However, the Victory Ground will be used for the Unicorns East T20 Trophy on Sunday, June 26.
The ground was scheduled to be used for this inaugural competition last season, but torrential rain saw it abandoned without a ball being bowled, so organisers have agreed to try again there next season.
Pound added: “A big thank you also to Bury St Edmunds, Copdock and Ipswich School for hosting our home fixtures and producing such excellent venues which are a credit to Suffolk and much admired by visiting counties.”
SUFFOLK 2017 FIXTURES
All matches start at 11am unless otherwise stated
Friendly
April 16 v Essex 2nd XI, away, venue tbc
Unicorns KO Trophy
April 23 v Hertfordshire, Hertford CC
April 30 v Wiltshire, Ipswich School
May 7 v Buckinghamshire, Tring Park CC
May 21 v Bedfordshire, Woolpit CC
June 11 – Quarter-finals
July 9 – Semi-finals
August 23 – Final
Unicorns East T20 Trophy
June 26 at Bury St Edmunds CC
10am – Cambridgeshire v Suffolk
1.30pm – Bedfordshire v Norfolk
5pm – Winners play-off
Unicorns Championship
June 4, 5 & 6 v Buckinghamshire, Bury St Edmunds CC
June 18, 19 & 20 v Northumberland, South Northumberland CC
July 2, 3 & 4 v Hertfordshire, Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC
July 16, 17 & 18 v Norfolk, Horsford CC
July 30, 31 & August 1 v Cumberland, Ipswich School
August 13, 14 & 15 v Bedfordshire, Flitwick CC