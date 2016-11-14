A dramatic comeback earns Haverhill Borough the points while Haverhill Rovers good away form continues

Haverhill Borough produced a stirring finalé at home to Framlingham Town on Saturday to overturn a 1-0 deficit and grab all three points.

With 86 minutes on the clock Borough trailed their Thurlow Nunn League First Division rivals by a Johnny Kerridge header to nil.

With Framlingham having by that stage had Kieran Joseph red carded for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Swallow, Borough were on the front foot and their pressure paid off when Andrew French’s cross was headed home by Ryan Phillips to level the score.

The hosts had striker Charlie Holmes dismissed for a second yellow card on 90 minutes, but in injury time Craig Pruden rounded the ‘keeper and shot goalwards, only for defender Anthony Johnson to handle the shot.

Johnson was dismissed before Pruden converted from the spot to give Borough all three points.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Haverhill Rovers returned from Great Yarmouth Town with a 1-1 draw, maintaining their impressive record of just one league defeat on the road this season.

The hosts went ahead when full-back Nick Bailey fired home a low shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute.

Rovers had keeper Charlie Turner to thank for keeping them in the game at the interval and just three minutes after the restart goalscorer Bailey fouled Mason Newman in the penalty area to concede a spot kick.

Luke Haines converted the penalty for his sixth goal of the season to earn Rovers a useful point against a side who currently occupy sixth place in the table.

Rovers return to action tomorrow (Tuesday) night (7.45pm) when they travel to Newmarket Town in the third round of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup.

Borough next play on Saturday, when they go to Beccles Town (3pm) in the third round of the Suffolk FA Senior Cup.