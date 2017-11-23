Ambition remains at West Wratting

West Wratting manager Michael Bavester has reassured the club and fans that he is just as ambitious as his predecessor.

Bavester had been assistant manager at the Kershaw Premier Division club under Michael Shinn, but took the helm earlier this month following Shinn’s sudden departure to Thurlow Nunn club Newmarket Town.

And he has vowed to finish the job his friend started, as he hopes to lead the club to their first-ever Step 7 title.

He said: “I spent my first few games just reassuring the players that nothing was going to change really.

“We still have the same ambition, to win our first ever Kershaw Premier Division title and do as well as we can.

“The club has never won a league at this level and it’s already a great chance to make a bit of history.

“The club has never been in a better position and I don’t think there’s a better place to play round here at the moment.

“We have a lot of positivity, hope and drive —and plenty of really good quality in our squad too.

“But it’s still very early in the season, so we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.

“A lot can change but everything is going well at the moment so I can’t complain.”

He admitted to feeling pressure ahead of his first game in charge — a 4-0 home victory over Whittlesey Athletic in the Cambs Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup — and the relief that came with the win.

“Of course there was expectation, I didn’t want to be the one that ruined the fantastic groundwork Michael had laid down,” he said.

“So it’s a big relief to have come through unscathed. And it just added to the confidence of the team and club.

“West Wratting have been fantastic both on and off the pitch — the team are capable and deserving of a really good result this season. But like I said, there’s a long way still to go.”

Bavester has enjoyed a good start as manager, progressing in the Cliff Bullen Cup before overcoming Comberton United 6-0 in the Kershaw Premier League Knock-out Cup.

But they then suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Step 4 side Cambridge City in the Cambs Invitation Cup (Ridgeons Ltd) to remind the side not to be complacent about their good fortunes.

And their winning run returned on Saturday with a 4-2 away victory against Gamlingay United in the league.

They next host Fulbourn Institute on Saturday (2pm) as they hunt down a 12th victory from their opening 13 fixtures.