Award for community a proud time for Rovers

Haverhill Rovers have said winning the FA Community Club of the Year award at the 2017 Suffolk FA Community Awards is ‘massive’, writes Hannah Dolman.

The club won two gongs at the ceremony where a host of clubs in the area were recognised.

Ben Cowling, first-team manager, said: “It’s just amazing to be given an award like this. It’s absolutely massive. Everyone is very proud.

“It demonstrates how well run and how well structured the club is, as well as recognising the hard work of our volunteers.”

He added the awards, which also saw club coach Jason Clarke win Coach of the Year, more generally raise the profile of the club.

Coaching co-ordinator Pete Betts added: “It’s a club effort and that’s the key thing. It’s recognition of everyone’s hard work.

Category winners at a local level are also entered into a regional final, with the winners of that further taking part in a national final later in the year.

The Suffolk FA Awards Night, sponsored by McDonald’s, Ransomes Jacobsen and The KBB Centre, will see the local winners rewarded with certificates.