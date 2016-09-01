Back-to-back bank holiday wins see Rovers go second

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 4

Godmanchester Rovers 2

Rovers notched up back-to-back wins in the space of three days to take them second in the table as they came from behind to finish 4-2 winners on Monday.

Godmanchester went ahead after 10 minutes when Chae Simmons was fouled just inside the penalty area by Ben Burton, and Ben Keating converted the spot-kick. A change in personnel, and a stern half-time team talk after a spate of Godmanchester chances, was the catalyst for the equaliser for the home side.

Ryan Weaver was brought down by Alex Brown in the box and Luke Haines netted from the spot on 50 minutes.

In the 62nd minute, Haverhill led when Haines’ corner from the left was met by half-time substitute Rory Jebb, who headed into the ground and then the roof of the net from close range to give goalkeeper Carl Mackney no chance.

This lasted until 70 minutes, Keating laying the ball off for Simmons to put it past home keeper Charlie Turner and make the score-line level.

But five minutes later, Weaver’s cross to the back post was met by a side-foot volley from Danny Hill, Mackney palming the ball onto the near post and Jonathan Milne’s instinctive header putting it into the net for his side to go ahead once more.

The points were confirmed in the 79th minute as Jebb played the ball to Hill left of goal, and the latter got space past his marker before placing it into the far bottom right corner with his left foot past a stranded Mackney.

Rovers: Turner, Halls (Latham 46), Burton, Elkins, Holmes, Geoghegan, Weaver, Milne, Hill (Shulver 88), Haines, Stevenson (Jebb 46). Unused sub: Boddey.

n Haverhill Rovers picked up their first win since the opening day of the season with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Kirkley & Pakefield on Saturday.

In a game which could have easily gone the other way, Rovers took the lead just seven minutes in from Harry Halls’ spot-kick following a handball at a corner.

The lead was doubled on the half hour mark when Danny Hill beat former Haverhill keeper Callum Robinson following Ryan Weaver’s through-ball.

Three minutes into the second half, Jordan Haverson was sent off for a dangerous foul on Owen Boddey, but the away side seemed to switch off, similar to when Walsham-le-Willows were reduced to 10 men a few days before, and were fortunate not to be punished. In the 72nd minute they did make it 3-0 though when Hill tapped in Jonathan Milne’s low cross for his second of the game.

Kirkley grabbed a consolation goal in the 77th minute, Ross King curling the ball into the top right corner past‘keeper Charlie Turner.

Turner then turned hero a minute into added time, turning a penalty after Halls and Goldspink tangled, on to the post.

Rovers: Turner, Geoghegan, Halls, Boddey (Shulver 76), Holmes, Hunt, Weaver, Milne, Hill, Haines (Elkins 63), Latham. Unused sub: Bradley.

n Rovers, who have been drawn at home to Hadleigh United in the first round of the Suffolk FA Premier Cup sponsored by Omni Freight Services Ltd, to be played on October 18 or 19, are without a game this weekend, returning to action at home to Brantham Athletic the following Saturday (3pm).