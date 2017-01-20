Borough are flying after latest victory

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 3

Woodbridge Town 0

Haverhill Borough’s good recent run of form continued on Saturday as some clinical finishing saw them defeat Woodbridge Town 3-0 at The New Croft 3G.

Borough started quickly and were ahead inside two minutes. A shot from distance by Ryan Philips was parried behind by Woodbridge goalkeeper Alfred Stronge, and from the resulting corner Gareth Thomas powered a header home to score his second goal in the last three games.

Woodbridge responded well and could have equalised on 10 minutes when George Bowman fired a powerful cross from the right which somehow evaded both onrushing attackers and defenders before being cleared.

Craig Pruden found space on the right of the Woodbridge defence minutes later, but was denied as Stronge made a good save down to his right.

Borough skipper Jarid Robson then attempted to lob Stronge after cutting in from the left, although his effort was just too high, clearing the crossbar.

Striker Charlie Holmes doubled Borough’s advantage on 26 minutes, escaping the Woodbridge offside trap and calmly chipping the onrushing Stronge, before home goalkeeper Paul Walker was finally brought into play just before the end of the half, saving well from Matthew Mackenzie.

Borough started the second half on top, with Ryan Swallow volleying just wide after Pruden’s excellent wing play, and then Rory Bone settled the game on the hour mark.

Aaron Forshaw brought the ball out of defence at pace before feeding Pruden on the right wing, and his low cross was met by Bone, who opened his body and guided the ball with his left foot into the corner of the Woodbridge net.

The game continued at a pace with Walker making one further save from Woodbridge’s Aaron Churchyard, but Borough eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Borough: Walker, Hardwick (78), Bone, Forshaw, Thomas, C Philips, Pruden, Robson, Holmes (51), Swallow (89), R Philips.

Subs: Hawley (89), Regan (51), Staines (78), Durrell, Choat.

Booked: Holmes, Forshaw

Goals: Thomas, Holmes, Bone

Attendance: 72

n The venues have been confirmed for this season’s Suffolk FA Sunday Trophy semi-finals.

Haverhill Rovers FC will host the tie between Horringer Social Club and Lavenham, while Haverhill Borough will meet Elmsett United at Long Melford FC.

Both ties will take place on Sunday, March 5, kicking off at 10.30am.