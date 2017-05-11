Borough celebrate successful season

Haverhill Borough celebrated their highly-successful campaign at their annual presentation evening on Saturday.

The club have enjoyed one of their best-ever seasons, with the first team gaining promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (Step Five) for the first time in their brief history.

The club’s reserves also achieved promotion after finishing second in Kershaw Senior B, while their Sunday side were the winners of the Suffolk FA Sunday Cup, following their dramatic 5-4 win against Lavenham in the final.

The presentation evening was held at Haverhill Bowls Club and Borough’s chairman Dave Hardwick congratulated the players, managers and committee for what has been a remarkable season.

Those sentiments were echoed by Martin Westcott and Cody Frazier, managers of the first team and reserves respectively.

Awards were given to: Sally Hardwick (John Roper Clubman of the Year), Tom Boddey (Reserve Manager’s Player of the Year), Andrew French (Reserve Players’ Player of the Year), Aaron Kent (Reserve Team Award), Jarid Robson (First Team Players’ Player of the Year), Craig Pruden (First Team Manager’s Player of the Year) and Tommy Hardwick (Supporters’ Player of the Year).