Borough cruise to their biggest win

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 8

Dereham Town Reserves 1

Haverhill Borough cruised to their biggest win of the season with an 8-1 thrashing of Dereham Town Reserves on Saturday.

Borough got off to their now familiar quick start, taking the lead in under five minutes.

A free-kick from Ryan Swallow was met by Casey Phillips whose powerful header beat Matt Powley in the Dereham goal to put the hosts ahead.

Skipper Jarid Robson, James Regan and Charlie Holmes all wasted further chances, before Haverhill scored three quick goals in a devastating seven minute spell just before half time.

First, Craig Pruden and Matt Staines combined to stretch Dereham on the break in the 38th minute.

The chance appeared to have been wasted until Pruden’s pass was cleared by Dereham’s Alex Tuck into his own net to double Borough’s advantage.

Two minutes later, Robson’s flick at a far post free-kick was deflected onto the Dereham near post, before rolling across the face of the goal to Holmes who made no mistake.

And as the half ended Borough broke again, with a perfectly weighted ball from Ryan Swallow freeing Staines who scored his first since his return to the club last month.

Substitute Ashley Botten made it 5-0 a quarter of an hour into the second half, sweeping home at the far post after good work from Holmes, before Dereham’s Peter Wiltshire reduced the arrears with a fine header at the far post four minutes later.

Staines had a further chance cleared off the line before Robson added a sixth with a side-footed finish from a cross from Botten.

Dereham’s Andrew Skipper then shanked a clearance into his own net following good work from Botten, before, with three minutes left in the game, Holmes added an eighth after good work from Staines on the left wing.

Haverhill Borough: Walker, Pater, Bone, Regan (Botten 55), Thomas, C Phillips, Pruden, Robson, Holmes, Swallow, Staines. Subs not used: R Phillips, Westcott, Choat. Booked: Thomas. Attendance: 50