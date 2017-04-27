Borough end historic season with a draw

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Whitton United 1

Haverhill Borough 1

Haverhill Borough’s title hopes were brought to an end by a 1-1 draw against Whitton United in their final fixture of the season on Saturday.

Borough, who gained promotion last week and will be playing in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time next season, fell behind after 17 minutes.

Harry Wales headed home for the mid-table hosts to give them the lead, before Casey Phillips equalised for Borough on 54 minutes.

Both sides finished with 10 men after Borough’s Luke Clark and Whitton’s Adam Singh were sent off.

n Haverhill Borough won the Suffolk FA Sunday Trophy after beating Lavenham 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller after extra time on Sunday. Ryan Smithson, Kieran Stratton, Dan Pass, Ben Brennan and Kyle Easton-Mulcare all scored.