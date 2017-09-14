Borough hit for six by free-scoring Newmarket Town

Borough were well beaten on Wednesday night by a flowing and well-structured Newmarket side in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

It is Borough's third game on the trot they have failed to find the back of the net, while conceding 15 goals.

TOUGH TO WATCH: Borough's fans watch on at The New Croft

The team, who are playing in their first season at this level, have yet to win a game in September - losing by eight goals to Kings Langley in the FA Cup, 1-0 to Enfield in the FA Vase and 6-0 to Newmarket in the league.

Borough went in at half time at The New Croft 3G pitch just one goal behind, after Scott Paterson had fired it into goal for the Jockeys from 30 yards out.

But second-half goals from Lewis Whitehead, Stephen Spriggs - who scored two, Joe Bennett and Austen Diaper put the visiting team out of sight for Borough.

Kieran Petty made a few fantastic saves and, at the other end, Borough had a few chances but Newmarket ran riot to take them up to third in the table - while Borough drop two places to 18th.

Borough next play on Saturday, away to Gorleston (3pm) in the league before travelling to Saffron Walden on Tuesday for their derby match in the League Challenge Cup.