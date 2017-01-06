Borough hit Wisbech St Mary for six on 3G

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 6

Wisbech St Mary 0

by Gary Brown

at The New Croft 3G

A clinical attacking display saw Haverhill Borough fire six goals without reply past their visitors from Wisbech on Monday to ensure they took the full points from the festive period.

The back-to-back wins over the holiday season, this following on the 4-1 home success over Team Bury, puts Martin Wescott’s side into fifth and just three points from the three automatic promotion spots.

Borough started the game on the front foot and were ahead in only the third minute as Tommy Hardwick’s far post cross was headed back across the goal by Jarid Robson. The ball somehow evaded Wisbech goalkeeper Dan Smith and ended up in the back of the net to put the hosts ahead.

Craig Pruden then shot over for Borough before the visitors were awarded a penalty as the ball bounced up and hit Robson on the arm in a rare Wisbeck attack. Debutant Haverhill goalkeeper Paul Walker produced a magnificent save, diving to his left to keep Borough ahead, and the hosts extended their lead two minutes later as a Ryan Phillips corner was headed in by his brother Casey.

Borough went 3-0 up just before the break as another fine pass from Hardwick found Robson in the Wisbech penalty area and he made no mistake with a neat finish.

The second half saw more of the same. Gareth Thomas opened his account for the season with a header from a Ryan Swallow’s free-kick to make it four, before Pruden added a fifth, scrambling the ball past Smith after Swallow’s header had struck the left-hand post.

Charlie Holmes completed the scoring in the last minute after Smith was played into trouble with a poor back-pass from Drew Parker. The Borough substitute chased the goalkeeper down and saw his slide tackle direct the ball into the net.

Borough: Walker, Hawley, Hardwick, Forshaw (Tabrar, 46), Thomas, Phillips C, Pruden, Robson, Bone (Botten, 75), Swallow, Philips R.

Unused subs: Smith, Choat