Borough overcome Stow

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 1

Stowmarket Town 0

By Gary Brown at the New Croft

Haverhill Borough secured their eighth consecutive victory on Saturday as they overcame Stowmarket Town in this top-of-the-table clash.

With a number of players unavailable to Borough manager Martin Westcott, there was a debut for new signing Luke Clark from Coggeshall Town as well as a return for former regular Lee Hurkett.

In a tense encounter, Jarid Robson had the first opportunity for the hosts, shooting over in the fifth minute. Westcott’s plans were sent into further disarray as the home team lost influential centre-back Casey Phillips with a suspected broken nose after a clash of heads.

However, Borough did not lose their composure and went ahead after 28 minutes. A cross from Craig Pruden on the right found Robson whose glancing header beat goalkeeper Lewis Higgins to put the hosts ahead.

With a number of fouls and bookings breaking up the play, Hurkett had the final opportunity of the half, firing wide from a free kick.

Borough started the second half with Matt Staines’ shot being deflected agonisingly wide before Borough keeper Paul Walker was called into action twice in a minute.

Charlie Holmes broke clear of the Stowmarket defence on 76 minutes and looked likely to score before Higgins saved well at his feet. This result leaves Borough equal on points with Stowmarket and just three points behind leaders Coggeshall.

Haverhill Borough: Walker, Pruden, Hurkett (68), Clark, Hardwick, Phillips C (10), Staines, Robson, Holmes, French, Bone.

Subs: Botten, Hawley (10), Kent (68) Westcott, Smith. Attendance: 77