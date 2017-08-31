Borough record their first ever win in the Thurlow Nunn top flight, before following it up with their second in a row

Anthony Choat was not concerned. He knew the results would come with the way Haverhill Borough had started their season.

Despite three opening losses in their first-ever season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Borough’s boss was pleased with the style and tempo of play and believed the losses were just ‘unlucky’.

And his faith has paid off, with Borough taking a maximum of six points from their last two league games.

They took their first win in the league away to Kirkley & Pakefield, scoring three goals to Kirkley’s one before following it up with a 2-1 victory at The New Croft to Wivenhoe Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

The team are also marching on in the Emirates FA Cup with this weekend’s First Qualifying round home match against Kings Langley (3pm).

Choat said: “I’m very pleased with the way we have been playing.

“We’re proving that we are capable of being — and staying — in this league, which is really important for the players.

“The results didn’t come immediately, but I knew they would.

“It wasn’t a concern for me after those first few losses because the performances were there.

“I don’t think we’ve done anything different to start getting the wins either, it’s just about getting the rub of the green.

“Those shots that hit the post last week have gone in this week, it’s those fine margins.

“But I’m proud of the players so far for how hard they’ve worked and so I’m really pleased they now have something to show for it.

“And hopefully these wins can spur them on for more wins.

“So far we’ve played a really attacking style with a lot of pace and getting behind our opponent’s defence; if we keep it up we have a lot more goals in us.”

The team has scored five goals in their last two league games, with a brace for Matt Staines against Wivenhoe doubling up on his one against Kirkley on Saturday.

Borough played an attacking game and looked threatening throughout, but momentum occasionally swung in the visitor’s favour, forcing goalkeeper Kieran Petty to make a number of important saves.

Staines also missed chances to complete his hat-trick.

The narrow victory followed a more decisive one against Kirkley, a game which saw both sides reduced to 10 men as an incident between Borough skipper Casey Phillips and Kirkley’s Dylan Blades resulted in both players being shown red cards on the half-hour mark.

It marked Staines’ return to the first team following injury in pre-season and demonstrated the importance of having an in-form striker in the side as he took three of the team’s five goals.