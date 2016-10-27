Borough’s FA Vase humbling followed by league defeat

BUILDBASE FA VASE

FIRST ROUND

Felixstowe & Walton Utd 4

Haverhill Borough 0

Rory Bone’s 23rd minute dismissal proved to be the turning point in this FA Vase first-round fixture, with Felixstowe finishing comfortable winners after over-running the visitors in the second half.

Borough started the game well and both Jarid Robson and Charlie Holmes tested home goalkeeper Daniel Crump with shots from distance. However, the hosts grew into the game, and when Jordan Matthews broke free of the Borough defence, Bone’s desperate last-ditch tackle was judged a foul, with the official also choosing to send the left-back off.

The resulting free-kick cannoned into the Borough wall before arriving at the feet of Scott Chaplin, who beat Graham Smith to give The Seasiders the lead.

Smith kept the lead down to one on the half hour, with a smart save down to his right after a header from a corner from Felixstowe skipper Rhys Barber, and as half-time arrived, Craig Jennings shot across the Borough goal after cutting in from the right.

Felixstowe doubled their lead early in the second half as Miles Powell fired in from the edge of the penalty area, and Jordan Matthews almost increased the lead as he received the ball unmarked on the penalty spot, only to see Smith steal the ball from his toe.

This was only a reprieve for the Borough defence, as Jennings added a third after sharp play on the left wing by Ethan Clarke.

Felixstowe continued to dominate with Powell hitting the bar on 74 minutes, and although Ryan Swallow fired a free-kick over for Borough, substitute Kyron Andrews completed the scoring with eight minutes left in the game, firing the ball in at the far post after a quick break.

Borough: Smith, Hardwick, Bone, Pater, Durrell, Phillips C, Phillips R, Robson, Holmes, Swallow, Kent (Pruden 65). Unused sub: Westcott.

n On Tuesday, a defensive error by the hosts was the difference between the two sides as Halstead Town retained their unbeaten start to the season in a 1-0 victory from an entertaining clash at the New Croft.

Borough had the better of the first half, with Craig Pruden breaking free of the Halstead defence but shooting across the goal in the first minute.

Good work from Ryan Phillips saw him turn and shoot from the edge of the penalty area, forcing Halstead’s Joe Fowler into a smart save, before the visitors replied from a set piece which was headed against the Haverhill crossbar.

Charlie Holmes thought he had opened the scoring for Borough as he headed past Fowler in the 22nd minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

As the half drew to a close, Jarid Robson forced Fowler into another save with a shot from distance.

Borough started the second half on the front foot, with Robson heading powerfully over after a cross-field ball from Charlie Holmes, and then good interplay in midfield saw Ryan Swallow burst through the Halstead defence only for his shot to be blocked by the onrushing Fowler.

The game was decided in the 56th minute after Borough needlessly gave away a corner. Halstead substitute Julian Simon-Parson rose unmarked and powered his header past Graham Smith to give The Humbugs a lead they would not relinquish.

Holmes and Phillips had further attempts which failed to trouble Fowler before Halstead struck the post following a free-kick from the right.

In the dying seconds of the game, Borough forced a further corner and Errol Durrell headed over to ensure the visitors took all three points.

Borough: Smith, Hardwick, Bone, Thomas (French 68), Durell, Phillips C, Phillips R, Robson, Holmes (Westcott 82), Swallow, Pruden (Kent 79).

n Borough have been drawn away to Beccles Town in the third round of The Suffolk FA Senior Cup sponsored by CNet Training on Saturday, November 19 (2.15pm).