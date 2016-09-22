Borough’s unbeaten run is over after lethargic display

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Holland FC 3

Haverhill Borough 0

Haverhill Borough lost their unbeaten run in a disappointing, lacklustre display at Holland on Saturday.

In a team showing seven changes from their pleasing mid-week victory over league leaders Coggeshall, Borough’s performance was stilted as they rarely troubled the home team’s goalkeeper.

Holland took the lead after 15 minutes when centre-back Bart Pater was caught in possession of the ball and Steven Eaton burst into the penalty area before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Tom Coombe.

Borough’s best chance came in the 28th minute when Harry O’Connor was fouled on the edge of the Holland penalty area. From Rory Bone’s resulting free-kick, Ryan Phillips’ stooping header was deflected wide.

As the half came to an end, Eaton forced Coombe into another fine save down to his left, before Borough defender Bone cleared a goal-bound header off the line from a corner.

Holland continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, with Terry Rymer’s shot from the edge of the penalty area crashing off the Borough crossbar on 51 minutes.

Just 10 minutes later, Joe Martin doubled the hosts’ lead with a header from a corner.

But they were not done there. As the game entered additional time, Eaton added a third after escaping the offside trap before sidefooting the ball home to end a disappointing afternoon for the visitors.

The result leaves Martin Westcott’s side fourth in the First Division table after nine matches, ahead of their attentions turning to Friday’s eagerly-anticipated FA Vase clash with neighbours Haverhill Rovers (8.05pm), with Ben Cowling’s side having been without a fixture over the past week.

Borough: Coombe, Robson, Bone, Pater, O’Connor, Phillips C, Phillips R, Kottas, Pruden, Swallow, Thompson (61)

Subs Clark (61), Smith, Westcott.