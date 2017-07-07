Borough searching for form in pre-season

New Borough manager Anthony Choat has said he ‘can’t wait’ for the pre-season fixtures to get underway, to see how his team are faring.

Borough take on Cambridge City on Saturday in the first of four games before the start of the new season, with the result not a concern for Choat.

“If they bring their first team, it will be a chance for the boys to test themselves against some very good footballers,” he said .

“But it would be unevenly matched. That’s not what the game is about, it’s about getting moving and about getting some minutes in their legs.

“The score doesn’t matter much, though a win is always a boost. I’m looking for good football, good play and a team mentality.”

He said he will also be watching the progress of potential replacements for goalkeeper Paul Walker, who moved to AFC Sudbury, and forward Aaron Forshaw, who signed for local rivals Haverhill Rovers.

“We have a couple of players who will probably get a run out, a couple of younger ones and a few others who we want to see play”, Choat added.

“A lot of it will be to see if they are good enough, or if they will fit in the team.

“It was gutting to lose both Paul and Aaron as they were good players for us, but we have re-signed the vast majority of our players from last season.

“I’m very confident with the team we’ve got for the new season, so it’s about getting going with the football now.”

He said the club had managed to hold on to the majority of players as their ethos was to offer more than a wage.

“If you play for us, you are part of a team that selects on form rather than pay,” he said. “All our players are important, and all have a chance to play.”

Borough welcome City on Saturday (3pm) before Woodbridge Town the following Saturday (July 15, 12pm).

On Friday, July 21 (7.45pm) they will host Chatteris Town before their final warm-up match against Takeley on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).