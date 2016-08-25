Borough see late leveller cost them a win at Stow

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

FIRST DIVISION

Stowmarket Town 2

Haverhill Borough 2

by Gary Brown at

Greens Meadow

Haverhill Borough were unable to hold on to an early second-half lead as Stowmarket equalised two minutes from time in a physical encounter on Saturday.

Stowmarket started the better of the two sides and took an early lead when Sam Mead cut inside and shot past Graham Smith.

Borough gradually began to get a foothold in the game and after Jarid Robson had two chances blocked in open play, he then scored his first for the club after half an hour. From a deep corner, Casey Phillips rose high above his defender and headed back across the goal for Robson to nod the ball in.

Borough took the lead 10 minutes into the second half. From a quick break, Ryan Phillips broke down the right and crossed, and as the ball broke loose in the Stowmarket penalty area Matt Staines fired home.

Robson continued to be a thorn in the Stowmarket defence, but as time progressed Borough were forced on the back foot as they kicked into a strengthening wind.

Smith was forced into a save from Duane Wright and Danny Cunningham’s free-kick across the six-yard box just needed a touch to convert.

But Borough were unable to hold on, and with two minutes left, a long clearance was headed up in the air by Casey Phillips. The ball then blew back over his head in the strong wind before Stowmarket substitute Ryan Rampley reached it a split second before Smith and slipped the ball past the goalkeeper to ensure both teams shared the points.