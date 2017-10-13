Borough squander a two-goal advantage

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Stowmarket Town 2

Haverhill Borough 2

Haverhill Borough secured a battling point at big-spending Stowmarket, but will be disappointed having led the game by two goals with less than 20 minutes to go.

The hosts started the better, but player-manager Anthony Choat made a series of fine saves in Borough’s goal to keep his side in it.

Borough looked dangerous on the break and were presented with a chance to open the scoring in the 16th minute as Charlie Holmes was felled in the penalty area by Stowmarket goalkeeper James Bradbook.

Rory Bone was unable to convert the spot kick however. Stowmarket continued to press, with their best two chances within a minute of each other, but both went begging.

First Josh Mayhew hit the bar with the goal at his mercy and then Choat made a great save from point-blank range.

Borough started the second half the sharper, taking the lead in the 51st minute. Ryan Weaver burst through the Stowmarket defence, rounded Bradbrook and slid the ball into the empty net.

He then doubled his tally 11 minutes later after forcing the Stowmarket defence into a careless clearance with his harrying and chasing, firing past Bradbrook to put Borough two goals to the good.

Borough’s chasing began to show as they tired and Stowmarket roused themselves into a concerted attack.

Angelo Harrap first pulled a goal back before Luke Read then equalised. But Borough held on and secured an important point in a difficult away game.

They next host Wroxham on Saturday (3pm).