Borough unable to halt losing streak in league

Football

Haverhill Borough’s fortunes in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn top flight have started to look bleak as they recorded their sixth successive league defeat.

The New Croft side have not picked up any league points since their 2-0 away victory over Long Melford on October 18.

And the latest loss, Saturday’s home game against Godmanchester Rovers, came after Borough had worked hard to get back on terms — before conceding two goals in the dying minutes.

Borough twice found themselves two goals down but managed to pull back — equalising in the 89th minute to give hope of gaining a point from the encounter.

But the side then conceded two goals during added time to throw it away.

Godmanchester had dominated the early exchanges and went ahead after nine minutes. They continued to press and, after 35 minutes, set up another goal to put them 2-0 ahead at the break.

Borough responded in the second half, with Charlie Holmes reducing the arrears with his confident finish.

The home team looked keen to push on but were undone by another goal. Holmes quickly added his second however to make it 3-2 to the visitors.

Smith pulled off another vital save before opposite number Phil Peachey worked hard to keep his team ahead as Borough peppered the goal.

And, as the clock struck 90, Borough finally drew level from a Sam Hawley score.

With Borough pushing for a winner, they were undone by two late errors — a defensive mix-up and breakaway goal ending their chance to record a rare win.

Borough travel to fellow basement side Hadleigh United on Friday (7.45pm). Borough sit in 21st place in the league, and three points adrift, of 20th-placed Hadleigh — but with a game in hand.