Borough unable to overcome Felixstowe

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 0

Felixstowe & Walton 3

A brave display from Haverhill Borough was not enough to secure any points as league leaders Felixstowe ran out 3-0 winners at The New Croft 3G on Saturday.

Borough got off to the worst possible start after conceding a penalty in only the third minute.

Felixstowe striker Craig Jennings nipped in ahead of home debutant Callum Lenk and was brought down by the defender’s outstretched leg.

Joe Francis converted the subsequent penalty to put the visitors a goal to the good.

The visitors played some attractive football — demonstrating why they sit at the top of the division — and kept Borough under pressure for the majority of the first period.

There was little surprise when they scored a second, although the circumstances were a little controversial.

A corner from the left saw Borough’s Ryan Swallow bundled into the back of the goal by Rhys Barber — with the home fans feeling he was fouled.

The clash between the players left an empty space for Daniel Davis to force the ball home while the Borough defence appealed for the foul.

Borough ‘keeper Graham Smith then pulled off a fine save, spreading himself at the feet of Jordan Matthews to keep the score at 2-0.

As the half ended, Borough finally found their way into game as Ryan Swallow shot over from the edge of the penalty area.

Borough had the better of the second period without creating any clear cut chances.

Charlie Holmes had an early shot before substitute Matthew Staines and Swallow again had shots from distance.

As time ran out, however, Felixstowe added a third to seal the win. Borough next host Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday (3pm).

Borough: Smith, Evans, Hurkett (Bone 65) Hawley, Lenk, Boddey, Phillips, Swallow, Holmes, Elkins (Robson 54) Botten (Staines 73)