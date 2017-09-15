Borough unable to take second win over Enfield

Haverhill Borough were unable to reproduce their FA Cup first qualifying round win over Enfield 1893, as they lost 1-0 away in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Manager Anthony Choat had been confident of a repeat performance of their 2-1 victory, feeling the team were in a better position than when they played a month ago on August 5.

But it was not to be, as the North London team got on top in the opening minutes and remained out of reach for the remainder of the game.

It was a coincidence that they were drawn to face each other in the opening round of both the FA Cup and FA Vase, with Borough away for both fixtures.

They have shared the spoils, with Borough winning the first — the FA Cup — and Enfield winning the game on Sunday, in the FA Vase.

Enfield will now go on to face Stowmarket in the next round while Borough will have to wait until next season for another try at the competition for teams below Step 4 of the English National League System.

It was a defensive error in the second minute of the game that proved the difference between the two sides, who were closely matched throughout.

But Enfield took advantage of their main opportunity to progress to the next round, with just seconds gone in the game.

A misplaced short goalkick saw Enfield pounce, as Dan Jones collected the ball in the penalty area and shot past Borough goalkeeper Kieran Petty to give the hosts the lead.

Borough responded well to the set back with both Charlie Holmes and Ryan Weaver getting in behind the Enfield defence.

But Weaver’s shot went wide and Holmes’ shot was well saved by Michael Cordery in the Enfield goal.

At the other end, Petty was also forced to make a good save as Josh Sykes, the dangerous Enfield centre-forward, had a pop at goal.

Enfield were a threat from set pieces throughout the game and it was Borough’s Ash Botten who kept the away side in the tie minutes before half-time, clearing off the line from a corner.

The right-back was one of two players picked out by Choat before the game as having a great season so far, with fellow full-back Rory Bone, who plays on the left.

He said: “Ash and Rory, alongside Kieran, have started and finished every game and I’m really pleased with the way they are playing.

“They both had competition for their positions and they’ve seen them off so far, it makes me very happy to see.”

Borough continued to press in the second period and, following a sweeping move down the left flank, returning skipper Jarid Robson’s shot looked goalbound, but Enfield skipper James O’Brien managed to clear it.

Holmes then broke in from the right before shooting into the side netting, and substitute Craig Pruden’s far post header was again scrambled off the line.

Borough spurned further chances, with Weaver’s deflected shot almost beating Cordery, before, with time running out, a pull back from the left saw three onrushing Borough players fail to connect with the ball in front of an empty goal.

n Borough were due to play Newmarket Town at home on Wednesday night.

For news and results, see www.haverhillecho.co.uk/sport