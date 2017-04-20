Borough wrap up promotion in style

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE FIRST DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 13

Leiston Reserves 0

Haverhill Borough secured promotion into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a comprehensive 13-0 drubbing of a scratch Leiston side on Easter Monday at The New Croft 3G.

Requiring all three points to guarantee a place in the Thurlow Nunn League’s top flight for the first time next season, Borough’s fans had to endure a nervy first 20 minutes until a fine cross from Craig Pruden led to Jarid Robson opening the scoring with a diving header.

Two further goals from Charlie Holmes gave the hosts a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break, but there was little to suggest they would score a further 10 goals in the second half.

The onslaught started in the 49th minute as Aaron Forshaw glanced home Lee Hurkett’s free kick, and continued four minutes later as Ryan Swallow swept home a Ryan Phillips cross.

Swallow then turned provider to set up Pruden for the sixth, before Hurkett added the seventh direct from a free kick.

With Leiston heads now dropping, Sam Hawley scored the eighth from the penalty spot, before substitute Rory Bone added a ninth. Robson then took the score to double figures, before further goals from Swallow, Bone and Forshaw completed the rout.

The victory ensured Borough will finish in the top three and be playing in the Premier Division next season.

Haverhill Borough: Walker, Hardwick (Pater 53), Hurkett, Clark, Hawley, C Phillips, Pruden (Bone 61), Robson, Holmes (R Phillips 46), Forshaw, Swallow. Subs not used: Staines, Westcott. Attendance: 143.

n Two days earlier, Borough had seen their hopes of promotion dented after a 1-0 defeat away at fellow contenders Woodbridge Town.

Borough went into the game on Saturday needing just a point to secure promotion to the Premier Division, but they were unable to achieve the point required as they slipped to a narrow defeat.

In a fixture devoid of clear cut opportunities, the game was settled in the 28th minute after George Bowman was felled in the penalty area by Casey Phillips, and Matt Mackenzie converted the penalty to put Woodbridge ahead.

Further chances were few and far between, with Borough’s Matt Staines coming the closest for the visitors, cutting past two defenders in the 77th minute and curling his shot just wide of the left hand upright, with Woodbridge goalkeeper Alfie Stronge well beaten.

A desperate goalmouth scramble two minutes later saw Bart Pater hit the upright and player-manager Martin Westcott’s goalbound header cleared away as Borough pressed, but to no avail.

Haverhill Borough: Walker, Pater, Bone (Westcott 70), Clark, Hardwick, C Phillips, Pruden, Robson, Holmes (Hurkett 60), Swallow, R Phillips (Staines 65). Sub not used: Choat. Attendance: 144.