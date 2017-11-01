BREAKING: Haverhill Rovers part ways with manager Ben Cowling

Ben Cowling has been relieved of his managerial duties at Thurlow Nunn Premier Division club Haverhill Rovers.

It follows speculation of a change in the dugout, as assistant manager Rod Gaffan vacated his position last week and Cowling has been recovering from hip replacement surgery.

The club has been under the temporary management of football development officer Peter Betts for the past three fixtures, while Cowling recuperates.

Cowling has been unable to attend away games and is due to undergo a second hip replacement later in the season.

And the chairman of the club, Malcolm Luff, decided that ‘a move to a different role made sense in the circumstances’.

The former Rovers player has been offered a position on the committee — but had not accepted it at the time of going to press.

The committee said: "Ben has been instrumental in stabilising the club over the past twelve months, but it was felt following recent health issues and the time Ben would need away from the football club that a change needed to be made.

"Whilst results on the pitch haven’t been as expected over the past months, the club wanted to ensure it gave Ben every opportunity to fully recover from his recent hip replacement operation and has left the door open for Ben to continue working at the football club in a committee role should he wish to once he has made a full recovery.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks for the huge amount of time and dedication Ben has given the position over the past months and believe the playing operations at the club are in a far healthier position than when Ben inherited it."

Cowling was informed on Tuesday, shortly before the League Challenge Cup tie against Newmarket - which ended in a 2-0 defeat and exit from the competition.

The former Rovers player, who played more than 300 times for the club, was appointed manager on May 18, 2016.

He said he was waiting for a job description and written offer of the position offered before deciding how to proceed.

The club, meanwhile, are due to announce a new manager before Friday night's derby game with Haverhill Rovers.

For the latest, including the name of the new manager, see tomorrow's Haverhill Echo.