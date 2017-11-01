BREAKING: Marc Abbott appointed new Haverhill Rovers manager

Marc Abbott has been announced as the new manager of Haverhill Rovers, less than a day after revealing Ben Cowling was no longer at the helm.

The club revealed the decision to part ways with former first team manager Cowling earlier today.

But it appears Abbott was already waiting in the wings, with the news released.

It ensures the club will have a permanent manager in charge going into Friday's derby clash with neighbour's Haverhill Borough.

But it could also be a baptism of fire for the young manager, in his first game in charge.

Following last week's announcement that Rod Gaffan had also stepped away as assistant manager, Abbott will need to appoint a new back room team.

Further appointments will be made in due course as he plans to bring in his own team.

For further reaction and a look at this weekend's derby, check out tomorrow's Haverhill Echo.