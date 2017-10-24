Burr sees red as side lose in final minutes

THURLOW NUNN

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 1

Kirkley & Pakefield 2

Haverhill Rovers ended their league match on Saturday with only nine men on the field as they lost 2-1 at home.

It has left them with a record of one win in their last ten matches, while Kirkley picked up their second victory over the same period of play.

The side lost Aaron Forshaw to injury in added time and, with all substitutions made, were forced to carry on with no replacement.

It appears it is a reoccurrence of the ankle injury he sustained just six weeks ago.

It began well for the home team who put Kirkley under pressure early on, both Mitchell Burr and Lawrence Healey had early chances and looked most likely to edge ahead.

But the tide soon turned, as Kirkley forced a great save out of Charlie Turner, had a shot cleared off the line and one reverberating off the woodwork in the first quarter of an hour.

The away side took the lead on 29 minutes after Turner came out to smother a shot and, with the ball coming loose, Miguel Lopez was able to lift the rebound into the net from close range.

Kirkley again hit the upright, this time after the break, with Tarren Grint’s 15 yard effort before the home side equalised with 75 minutes gone.

Cameron Watson was first to the ball and able to find the net from Marc Abbott’s free kick.

The game was heading for a draw when, in added time, Aaron Forshaw went down injured while competing for the ball and Burr, who had been booked minutes earlier, stepped in to make a tackle.

He was shown a second yellow for it while Forshaw was carried off and, with all substitutions having been made, left only nine men on the field for Rovers.

Three minutes later, Kirkley netted the winner.

ROVERS : Turner, Geoghegan, Fox, Haines (Hunt 66’), Holmes, Watson, Wozniak (Milne 46’), Abbott, Jebb (Forshaw 66’), Burr, Healey