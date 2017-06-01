Cambridge United are among sides to test Rovers

Haverhilll Rovers will warm-up for the new season with five home games — including against a Cambridge United XI.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club’s pre-season friendly schedule includes a total of seven matches, with five of those set to be hosted at The New Croft.

Ben Cowling and his coaching staff are hoping games against higher-league opponents will stand them in good stead for the big kick-off in August.

Rovers will begin their preparations on the 3G pitch with the visit of newly-promoted Isthmian League Division One North side Mildenhall Town on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm), before a trip to Hall’s divisional rivals AFC Sudbury on Saturday, July 8 (12pm).

The third game on an artificial surface will follow as they travel to take on Essex side Takeley on Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm) before a run of four home games.

Sawbridgeworth will visit on Saturday, July 15 (3pm) on the grass pitch before another Isthmian League side, in Needham Market, take on Cowling’s men on the 3G pitch on Tuesday, July 18 (3pm).

There is a friendly with local neighbours Linton on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) before the pre-season schedule culminates with a visit from a side from Skybet League Two outfit Cambridge United, who finished 11th last season and four points adrift of the play-offs, on Friday, July 28 (kick-off to be confirmed).

Trials for Rovers' U15s EJA squad are being held on the 3G on Tuesday (7-8pm).