Defensive mix-up sees Rovers’ fine run halted

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 0

Brantham Athletic 1

by Steve Esdale

at The New Croft

Brantham’s first win for five games came at the expense of Haverhill, who went down to their second defeat in the last five on Saturday.

Ben Cowling’s side, who do not have another fixture until taking on Haverhill Borough in the FA Vase a week on Friday (September 23, 8.05pm), went down to a Sean Gunn second-half strike to leave them ninth in the table after eight games.

The first half did not have any real excitement until almost half an hour had passed, Oliver Mann twice going close for Brantham.

The visitors went close again as Gunn saw his header into the ground with the Haverhill goal at his mercy spin up and hit the bar.

Danny Hill brought a good save out of Brantham’s goalkeeper at the other end moments later, with all of the goalmouth action coming in the concluding 15 minutes of the half.

The only goal of the game came in the 53rd minute when the ball was played forward and, with the Haverhill defence leaving it for each other and goalkeeper Charlie Turner coming out for the ball, Gunn got there first, took it round him and rolled the ball into the net from out wide.

Haverhill pushed for an equaliser and home substitute Luke Haines had a 30-yard effort pushed over by goalkeeper Jack Spurling.

Ross Elkins’ 15-yard volley after a Haines free-kick was headed out and went over a crowd of players and the crossbar as the leveller Rovers craved proved to be elusive.

It left them on the end of a solitary-goal defeat and brought to an end a fine run which had seen them claim seven points from nine, including back-to-back wins, from their previous three fixtures.

Rovers: Turner, Geoghegan, Halls (Jebb, 61), Elkins, Holmes (Boddey, 76), Hunt, Weaver, Milne, Hill, Bradley (Haines, 61), Burr. Sub not used: Stevenson.

n Goals were not hard to come by for Haverhill Reserves on Saturday as they fired in eight in an 8-3 victory at Buckden in their Mead Plant & Grab 4A fixture.