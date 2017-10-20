Disappointing display culminates in red card

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 0

Wroxham 4

A disappointing performance from Haverhill Borough saw them fall to a 4-0 defeat at home to Wroxham on Saturday.

And the poor afternoon was rounded off when Sam Hawley was shown red for a second caution late on.

Manager Anthony Choat said he was ‘deeply unhappy’ by his team’s display.

He said: “It wasn’t a classic by any stretch and I was deeply unhappy to then lose by so many goals.

“There’s no such thing as revenge in football, I don’t see the point, it just makes you undisciplined, but I’m keen for the return fixture so we can give a better account of ourselves.”

Wroxham were the quicker of the two sides to settle and, in the 11th minute, Robbie Sweeney was the first to test Borough goalkeeper Kieran Petty, forcing him into a fine save with his feet.

Borough’s Ryan Weaver could have put the hosts ahead minutes later when he burst through the opponents’ defence and lobbed goalkeeper Will Viner, but his goalbound shot was cleared by the backtracking defenders.

Up the other end of the pitch and there was little the Borough goalkeeper could do on the half hour mark when Wroxham netted their first goal.

Sweeney picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area and curled an unstoppable shot into the corner of the goal.

Borough continued to press with some good interplay on the edge of the penalty area.

Ryan Swallow shot just wide before the break as the hosts looked to level the game.

Remaining patient, Borough’s best opportunity came in the second half.

Weaver broke through on goal and his subsequent shot beat Viner in goal, but it also rolled agonisingly wide. And then, seven minutes later, Wroxham doubled their advantage.

A mix-up between Petty and centre-back Lee Hurkett saw Sam Pledger sneak between the two, and round Petty before finishing into an open net.

Pledger added a second on 70 minutes with a low shot from the right hand edge of the penalty area to beat Petty.

The scoring was completed by Payton Swatman’s deflected shot to leave the home side reeling and with little hope of a comeback.

Any hopes were thoroughly extinguished when, at 4-0 down, Hawley was shown a second yellow card for his challenge and he was confined to the sidelines for the remainder of the game.

The side headed to Long Melford in the league on yesterday evening, before they travel to Wroxham for the return fixture on Saturday (3pm).