Disappointing results for Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough

Rovers let a two goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 at home to second-bottom Swaffham Town while Borough were defeated at Braintree Town Reserves thanks to a last-gasp strike.

Rovers forged into a two goal lead as first Ben Bradley on four minutes and then Danny Hill on 23 minutes scored against a Swaffham outfit with just one win all season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The visitor’s pulled a goal back before the interval through Alex Vincent and the same player levelled the score half way through the second period and despite Rovers creating a number of chances the game ended all square.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division Borough were defeated by a single break-away goal in the 91st minute from Alfie Manley in a match that could have gone either way.

Borough started the day level on points with third-placed Holland FC (who had been beaten 3-0 by the young Braintree second string seven days previously) and drop to seventh, just two points off the top three.