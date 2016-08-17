Draws maintain Haverhill Rovers unbeaten start

Haverhill Rovers goalless draw at Hadleigh United last night (Tuesday) means they have remained undefeated in their first three games of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The stalemate followed Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Gorleston Saturday, in which they fell behind to a Liam Brown goal after eight minutes, but just 12 minutes later Danny Hill capitalised on an error by home ‘keeper George Parkin to lay the ball on for Ben Bradley to fire home his first goal in a Rovers shirt.

In a game of few chances at Hadleigh, the nearest either side came to breaking the deadlock came in added time when the host’s full-back Dan Knight hit a 20-yard shot which struck the crossbar with Rovers ‘keeper Charlie Turner beaten.

The two draws mean Ben Cowling’s side now have five points from their first three league games ahead of home matches on Saturday against Walsham-le-Willows (3pm) and on Tuesday against Long Melford (7.45pm).