Enaro to lead Rovers’ bid to entertain fans

The arrival of Kelvin Enaro is a clear signal of Haverhill Rovers’ intentions to play an exciting brand of football during the upcoming season.

That is the message from manager Ben Cowling after the Nigerian winger put pen to paper at The New Croft earlier this week.

Playing for Mildenhall Town and Ely City in recent seasons, Enaro has earned himself the reputation of being a tough opponent for Thurlow Nunn League top flight defenders to shackle.

Comfortable playing on either flank, the 24-year-old possesses both pace and trickery in abundance.

And, with Cowling determined for Rovers to produce more easy-on-the-eye displays in 2017/18, he believes Enaro will fit in neatly with the club’s new ethos.

“Kelvin will bring us something different. We were looking for a wide player and he is the right addition,” said Cowling.

“He is exciting and I think the fans will take to him straightaway.

“We want to be entertaining on Saturday afternoons and get supporters out to watch us.

“The plan is to play more attractive football and Kelvin will help massively with that.

“We already have some very good midfield players that can create.

“Our forward line is also strong and with Kelvin added into that, hopefully we will be exciting to watch.”

However, while Enaro has arrived, Ryan Weaver looks set to depart Rovers.

The attacker has been the subject of an approach from fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Borough, with Cowling expecting the move to go through in the near future.

“Ryan is a good player, but it is probably the right time for him to move on,” said the Rovers boss.

“He will go with our best wishes.”

Enaro was on target on Saturday as Rovers recorded a 5-1 win over Kershaw League outfit Lakenheath.

Braces from Justin Leavers and Jordan Palmer completed the scoring.

Linton are set to be Haverhill’s visitors for what will be their fifth friendly of the summer on Saturday (3pm).

n The release of the 2017/18 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixtures has revealed that the two derbies between Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough will be played on Friday nights.

Borough will host the first of those clashes on September 29, with the roles reversed on November 3.

The first, and to date, only competitive match between the two Haverhill sides took place last season when Borough defeated Rovers 1-0 in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Meanwhile, Rovers are set to begin their league campaign with a home encounter versus Long Melford on Tuesday, August 8.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture will see Cowling take his charges to Saffron Walden Town, with the season ending on Saturday, May 5, at home to Felixstowe & Walton United.

As for Borough, they will play their first ever Step Five match on August 8, when they travel over the Essex border to Saffron Walden.

Anthony Choat’s men host fellow newly-promoted side Coggeshall Town on Boxing Day, before the curtain comes down on the season at reprieved FC Clacton.

On Saturday, Borough lost their latest pre-season friendly, going down 4-2 at home to First Division Woodbridge Town.

Ryan Phillips and Alex Clark were on target for Borough, who host Chatteris Town tomorrow (7.45pm).