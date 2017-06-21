EXCLUSIVE: Rovers swoop for Boro’s Forshaw

Haverhill Borough’s Aaron Forshaw has agreed to join neighbours Haverhill Rovers.

Forshaw made 24 appearances (19 starts) as Borough secured promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for the first time in their history last season.

However, the midfielder, who scored four goals in 2016/17, has now opted to swap blue for red ahead of the start of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Rovers manager Ben Cowling has confirmed that captain Sam Holmes and striker Rory Jebb are among a number of the previous campaign’s squad that have agreed terms for 2017/18.

