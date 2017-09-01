FA CUP - Borough

Haverhill Borough will be the only Thurlow Nunn team in west Suffolk remaining in the Emirates FA Cup when they host Evo-Stik League Kings Langley on Saturday (3pm).

And manager Anthony Choat is confident his team are more than capable of holding this mantle, as they target their best-ever performance in the competition.

It is only the third time the team have appeared in the annual knockout tournament, but have now twice reached the First Qualifying round (the third level for a Step Five team).

They reached this stage in their first ever appearance in 2014/15 — as a Step Six side — but were eliminated.

But Choat has said the team are much better than they were three seasons ago, when Borough were in the First Division of the Thurlow Nunn League, and are therefore more capable of progressing.

“It obviously helps that we’re now coming into the game with two league wins under our belt,” he said.

“Winning becomes a habit really, and hopefully we can take that momentum into this game.

“Kings Langley are a very good side, I’ve played against them in the past, when they were at the same level, and I know how good they are.

“But they’ve also been promoted three years on the trot so are new to Step Three; they’re to be admired but not feared, they should be an inspiration.

“We’ll play typical Borough style and I think it will be enough.”

Kings Langley are a Step Three team and play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division. The match will be at The New Croft (3pm).