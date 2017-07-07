FA Cup Draw: Rovers, Borough on the road

Both Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough have been handed away ties in the Extra Preliminary Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Rovers travel to Hoddesdon Town, while Borough take on Enfield 1893.

By chance, Borough have also been drawn away to the same opposition in the First Qualifying Round of this season’s Buildbase FA Vase.

Victory over Hoddesdon would see Rovers host Heybridge Swifts a fortnight later in the Preliminary Round, with Borough set to face either Ilford or Woodbridge Town away from home if they get through.

Saturday, August 5

Extra Preliminary Round

Hoddesdon Town v Haverhill Rovers

Enfield 1893 v Haverhill Borough

Saturday, August 19

Preliminary Round

Hoddesdon Town or Haverhill Rovers v Heybridge Swifts

Ilford or Woodbridge Town v Enfield 1893 or Haverhill Borough