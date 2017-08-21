FA Cup draw: Sudbury to host Mildenhall

AFC Sudbury have been drawn at home to divisional and Suffolk rivals Mildenhall Town in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The tie will take place at The Wardale Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 2 — just five days after the neighbours have met at the same venue in the Bostik League Division One North.

Sudbury cruised through the previous round on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Aveley, while Mildenhall recorded a 1-0 victory at Framlingham Town.

The two Haverhill clubs — Rovers and Borough — remain in the competition after both picked up draws at the weekend.

If Rovers can overcome higher-league Heybridge Swifts in Tuesday’s replay they will travel to Arlesey Town, while victory over Ilford at the second time of asking would see Borough host Kings Langley.

Another side requiring a replay are Stowmarket Town, who will welcome AFC Hornchurch to Greens Meadow should they get the better of Romford.

Needham Market will travel to Clapton and Soham Town Rangers will be at home to winner of the AFC Wulfrunians versus Westfields replay.

FA Cup first qualifying round

AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town

Arlesey Town v Haverhill Rovers or Heybridge Swifts

Ilford of Haverhill Borough v Kings Langley

Stowmarket Town or Romford v AFC Hornchuch

Clapton v Needham Market

Soham Town Rangers v AFC Wulfrunians or Westfields

Ties to be played on September 2 and winners will receive £3,000