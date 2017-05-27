Football team has a ball at end of season

Haverhill Rovers youth manager has applauded the performances of the Under-13 squad, who have finished the season on a major high note.

Scott Wiseman, who coaches the team, said the team had returned victorious from Norwich City FC’s TGS Tournament.

Teams from Moreton Hall, Stowmarket Town, Newhall, Needham Pheonix and Ipswich Pheonix also took part in the local mini-tournament.

The final was contested between Moreton Hall and Haverhill Rovers, with Haverhill winning 3-0.

Wiseman said: “The team has had a tough season.

“There’s been a lot of changes, they were put together very late in the day for the season and they were probably in a league a bit too high.

“So it was hard for them. Winning has helped to restore their enjoyment of the game, which was maybe a little under threat after the difficult year.

“The team are all about getting out on the pitch and enjoying their football, and that’s what they did on Saturday.

“It was just a good fun day of football, the sun was shining except for a downpour during the final but it didn’t put a dampener on it at all.

“It was a great thing for Norwich City to arrange.”

The team was made up of goalkeeper Connor Wiseman, defenders’ Ben Harris, Kieran Woodley and Liam Thomas, midfielders’ Sam Davis, Elliott Lacey, Ethan Valantie and Callum Stone as well as forwards’ Kasper Wilgorski and Toros Yagir.