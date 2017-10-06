Golden era: Great time to be at club

West Wratting’s manager Michael Shinn has joked that the club is enjoying it’s ‘golden era’, as it sits comfortably at the top of the Kershaw Premier Division.

The Cambridgeshire side play at Step 7 of the non-league pyramid and are enjoying a great season so far, winning eight of their nine fixtures in the league.

And Shinn is now targeting a run in several cup competitions, as he looks to capitalise on a shorter season in the league — there are two less teams in the Kershaw top flight.

The club are preparing to start their campaign in the Cambs Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup, having won the cup last season.

But they first take on Sawston United in the Kershaw Premier League Knockout Cup on Saturday (3pm).

“We’ve been joking that this is the club’s golden era,” he said. “It’s certainly been going very well so far. I’ve been in charge for about 18 months or so and I would like to think I’ve had a hand in helping to develop the club.

“It started slowly but has gathered momentum.

“And the atmosphere of the club is great. The team and club have really pulled together and you can feel that.

“People want to be here, helping each other and everyone’s just really enjoying their football.

“When you have that kind of vibe at a club, then teams win, players stay and even more want to join.”

Shinn said that this had changed in his tenure which, when he first joined, were struggling to fill the team sheet.

“It’s definitely a really successful period at West Wratting,” he added.

“But that’s not me, it might have been sparked by my arrival but it’s testament to the committee, supporters and volunteers who are pulling together to make this club special.”

The club are currently at the top of the Kershaw League and, were they to go on to win the league and seek promotion, would move to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

But the facilities would need extensive work before they were deemed of a suitable standard, a decision which is ‘above Shinn’s head’.

“I just want to keep enjoying the football,” he said. “That decision is above my head, I’m here to help the team do the best they can wherever they are.”