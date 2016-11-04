Halstead Town sign Haverhill Borough winger

Winger Matt Staines has left Haverhill Borough to join Thurlow Nunn League First Division rivals Halstead Town.

Staines joined Borough in the summer of 2015 from Coggeshall Town and went on to score 13 goals in 36 matches.

He was the team’s second highest league goalscorer during the 2015/16 campaign, netting nine times, just one less than top scorer Ryan Swallow.

This season Staines made six appearance for the New Croft outfit, scoring twice. His last appearance came in Borough’s 3-0 win at home to Coggeshall Town on September 13.